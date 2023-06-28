Julian Sands: Is British actor dead after going missing for five months? Here’s what we know

The British actor Julian Sands has been found dead in the Mount Baldy region after search operations resumed last week.

Last week San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dept said that they are resuming the search operation for Julian Sands, five months after the British actor went missing. He went missing on the night of January 13, 2023 in the Baldy Bowl region, which is about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Though Sands was one of the experienced hikers, this region was facing extremely bad weather conditions during that time.

Here is everything to know about the death of Julian Sands.

Julian Sands found dead

Julian Sands, who has been well-known for role in ‘A Room with a View’ has been confirmed dead at the age of 65. The human remains found in California have been confirmed to be those of the British actor.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has officially confirmed that the human remains which were found by the hikers in the Mount Baldy area of the mountain has been positively confirmed to be of Julian Sands over the weekend. The department said in the statement, “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to try to locate Mr. Sands," they said in a statement.

Previously, Julian Sands’ family also expressed their gratitude towards the authorities for helping them to find the actor. In April, Julian’s son Henry told The Times UK that they were realistic about the effect of severe weather on the search operation.

Julian Sands has worked in numerous television shows and movies including 24, Oceans Thirteen, A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, and Leaving Las Vegas. Sands is survived by his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz and their two daughters Imogen Morley and Natalya Morley. He also left behind a son Henry which he shared with his ex-wife Sarah Sands.

