Juliann Hough replaces Tyra Banks in Dancing With The Stars Season 32: 5 things to know about the new co-host

Julianne Hough, the popular American dancer-turned-actress earned immense popularity with her appearance in ABC's Dancing With The Stars reality show. She emerged as the winner of two seasons of the popular show, along with her celebrity dance partners. Julianne Hough quit the show in 2009 but later returned to Dancing With The Stars in 2014 as the permanent host of the show from 2014 to 2017. Now, the latest reports published by Variety have confirmed that Hough is making a comeback to the show.

Julianne Hough to join Dancing With The Stars as a co-host

Recently, it was confirmed that Tyra Banks, the co-host of the popular ABC show is not returning for the 32nd season. Banks confirmed that she has bid goodbye to the show, with an official statement. Now, recent reports published by Variety have confirmed that Julianne is replacing Tyra Banks as the new co-host of the ABC Show. She is expected to take over the role of the interviewer who chats with the dancers after the performances, which was earlier handled by Alfonso Ribeiro, in the programme.

Julianne Hough confirms her return

"It is such an honor to rejoin ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart for many years, and I have had the privilege to handle different roles in it," said Julianne Hough in her exclusive statement for Variety.

"The amazing team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I’m so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another incredible season," she added.

Now, let's have a look at the 5 must-know things about Julianne Hough, who is making a comeback to Dancing With The Stars...

1. Born into a family of dancers

For the unversed, Julianne Hough was born into a family of dancers. Both her maternal and paternal grandparents were dancers by profession. Her brother Derek Hough is also a professional dancer, while her maternal cousins are musicians. Her father, on the other hand, is a politician and had served as the president of the Utah Republican Party.

2. Learning dance

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek learned to dance, along with music, theatre, and gymnastics, at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, from the age of 10. At the age of 12, the siblings, along with their tutor's son Mark Ballas, formed a pop music trio named 2B1G.

3. A successful dance career

The dancer-actress began her kickstarted dance career with the 2006 ABC show Show Me The Money. She later went on to win the fourth season of Dancing With The Stars, thus emerging as the youngest professional dancer to win the show. Later, Julianne Hough went on to win the fifth season as well.

4. Acting debut

Julianne Hough made her acting debut with the blockbuster film Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone in 2001, in an uncredited role as one of the school girls. She later bagged her first lead role a decade later, in the Paramount film Footloose which released in 2011.

5. Broadway debut in a comic role

The actress-dancer made her grand debut on Broadway with the play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, helmed by Selina Fillinger. Julianne Hough's performance in a humourous role in the play won immensely positive reviews.

