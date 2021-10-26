Julianna Margulies on playing Reese Witherspoon's on screen lover: We're actors

Julianna Margulies recently defended her choice to play an LGBTQ character on The Morning Show. During an interview on CBS Mornings on Monday, the three-time Emmy Award winner, 55, addressed her character, who has an onscreen relationship with Reese Witherspoon, and weighed in on the concept that cisgender, heterosexual performers should not portray LGBTQ characters.

"I can understand that. My response also would be: We're all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is, and what all of our pasts are," she said as per PEOPLE. "I understand 100 percent that I can't play a different race, but I am an actress, and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn't matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person. "Are you telling me, because I'm a mother, I can never play a woman who's never had a child? Or, if you've never been married, that you can't play a married woman? I mean, you have to be careful where you're drawing the line there. We're actors, we're supposed to embody a character regardless of their sexuality. When it comes to race and gender, that's a whole different story, and I 100 percent agree with that. So, that's my stance on it," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Margulies joins The Morning Show's cast in season 2 as Laura Peterson, a seasoned news anchor who was previously sacked when her sexuality became public. Her character returns to UBA, where she instantly falls in love with co-anchor of The Morning Show Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

However, the debate about cishet actors playing LGBTQ characters has risen in recent years, with Darren Criss saying in 2018 that he will no longer portray homosexual characters. He made the choice following his debut performance as homosexual teenager Blaine Anderson in Glee, as well as his depiction of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

