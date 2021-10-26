Julianna Margulies on playing Reese Witherspoon's on screen lover: We're actors

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:08 PM IST  |  34.4K
   
Julianna Margulies recently defended her choice
Julianna Margulies joins The Morning Show's cast in season 2 as Laura Peterson
Advertisement

 

Julianna Margulies recently defended her choice to play an LGBTQ character on The Morning Show. During an interview on CBS Mornings on Monday, the three-time Emmy Award winner, 55, addressed her character, who has an onscreen relationship with Reese Witherspoon, and weighed in on the concept that cisgender, heterosexual performers should not portray LGBTQ characters.

"I can understand that. My response also would be: We're all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is, and what all of our pasts are," she said as per PEOPLE. "I understand 100 percent that I can't play a different race, but I am an actress, and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn't matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person. "Are you telling me, because I'm a mother, I can never play a woman who's never had a child? Or, if you've never been married, that you can't play a married woman? I mean, you have to be careful where you're drawing the line there. We're actors, we're supposed to embody a character regardless of their sexuality. When it comes to race and gender, that's a whole different story, and I 100 percent agree with that. So, that's my stance on it," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Margulies joins The Morning Show's cast in season 2 as Laura Peterson, a seasoned news anchor who was previously sacked when her sexuality became public. Her character returns to UBA, where she instantly falls in love with co-anchor of The Morning Show Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

However, the debate about cishet actors playing LGBTQ characters has risen in recent years, with Darren Criss saying in 2018 that he will no longer portray homosexual characters. He made the choice following his debut performance as homosexual teenager Blaine Anderson in Glee, as well as his depiction of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

ALSO READ:Julianna Margulies reveals if she dated George Clooney during ER; Duo still thanks God for how things went

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images,People,CBS Morning


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹299.00
₹599.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All