Julianna Margulies reveals if she dated George Clooney during ER; Duo still thanks God for how things went

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney who have been friends for a long time and co-starred on ER together have left fans wondering if they ever dated. Scroll down to see what Margulies has to say.

Before there was Grey’s Anatomy, there was ER! The medical drama show--ER starred George Clooney and Julianna Margulies in the lead and fans often wondered if they were ever involved back then given the pair’s great on-screen chemistry. Now, Julianna, who also led The Good Wife, recently opened up about and weighed in on the fan theories about her involvement with Clooney at the time.

Talking to Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, the actress not only denied the rumours but also revealed why the duo didn’t take their friendship to the next level. “We always joke that thank God nothing ever happened because now we can remain friends for the rest of our lives,” she said. “As he used to say, ‘You don’t s**t where you eat.’ What he meant by that was the famous story about Moonlighting with Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd.”

“They had sex on the pilot. And then the show got picked up — and then they hated each other. Or David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson [on X-Files]. The same thing happened. And then they hate each other and you’re stuck on a show for seven years together. That’s agony. Life’s too short.” “You just want to have the crush keep going and going. And that’s what worked,” she noted about their time together. “And also, he’s just a super-awesome human being, and I love him.”

If you haven’t seen the hit 1994 show, it follows the lives of medical professionals in Chicago as they deal with the personal and professional crises in the emergency room at County General Hospital.

