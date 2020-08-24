Julianne Moore dedicates a sweet tribute to her husband Bart Freundlich on their 17th wedding anniversary

Actress Julianne Moore recently celebrated her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband Bart Freundlich. To commemorate the day, Julianne posted an adorable picture of the duo with a sweet caption, check it out below.

Award-winning actress Julianne Moore is celebrating a special day in her marriage with her husband, Bart Freundlich. The 59-year-old Still Alice actress celebrated the 17th anniversary of her wedding to the 50-year-old After the Wedding writer and director on Sunday (August 23) by sharing a sweet post to Instagram.

“I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 – there is no one I’d rather be with every day. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine,” she captioned a cute photo of the two.

Last year in March, the 58-year-old veteran actress revealed the dynamics of her family life in an interview with People magazine. In the revealing interview, Moore explained her excellent relationship with Freundlich has been the result of years of hard work. “We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself, but love is supposed to just happen to you,” explained the Oscar winner.

In case you didn't know, the Hollywood couple married in 2003 after meeting on the sets of The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996, which the 49-year-old filmmaker directed. The couple has two children together, 21-year-old Caleb and 16-year-old Liv throughout their 17-year-long long marriage.

ALSO READ: Julianne Moore stops shopping to help save the planet

Share your comment ×