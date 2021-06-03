Julianne Moore ‘ditched’ THIS wardrobe staple from her closet amidst the pandemic; Find out

Julianne Moore recently revealed that even though high heels was quite a staple in her wardrobe, she has now “ditched heels” amidst the pandemic.

Actress and Hollywood legend Julianne Moore recently appeared on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, where she opened up about her experience through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oscar winner got candid about giving up something that was quite a staple in her life, amidst the pandemic. “I’ve ditched heels,” Julianne shared. The actress even showed up in loafers to film the show! If you didn’t know, Julianne has always been seen in high heels and is raved about for her super-sophisticated red carpet looks. Guest host Ali Wentworth then agreed with Julianne, pointing down at her heels, saying, “I’m like a colt learning to walk now in these.”

In other news, the actress has been keeping busy during the lockdown, many of her new projects were released in the past month. Her film Woman In The Window which also stars Amy Adams in the lead had a Netflix release last week and has gathered rave reviews. The film also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

And her most anticipated film Dear Evan Hansen also dropped its first trailer. Apart from Julianne, the cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. The plot follows Evan, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. The film is in the theatres on September 24.

