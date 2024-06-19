Studiocanal, The Picture Company, Entertainment 360, and Zaftig Films are shopping a new TV series starring Julianne Moore. The series is based on the 2021 documentary The Lost Leonardo, which tells the story of the painting Salvator Mundi.

Julianne Moore set to star as art restorer Dianne Modestini

This Renaissance painting, depicting Christ, was restored and believed to be the final work of Leonardo Da Vinci, painted around the same time as the Mona Lisa.

Julianne Moore will play Dianne Modestini, an art restorer who saw potential in the damaged painting and carefully restored it. What started as a $1,000 estate sale item ended up being sold for $450 million at a Christie’s auction in 2017, becoming the most expensive painting ever sold. The journey from restoration to sale involved many mysterious twists and controversies in the art world.

Dianne Modestini, married to a legendary art restorer, took on the challenging project. While skeptics claimed most of the visible paint was hers, Modestini discovered features under the top layer that suggested it was a Da Vinci masterpiece, like the position of the thumb similar to Da Vinci's other works.

The documentary features many eccentric characters, including an intermediary who bought the painting for a Russian oligarch. The oligarch, angry at being overcharged, sought to ruin the intermediary. The final buyer of the painting is believed to be Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The series will explore whether The Lost Leonardo is a major art discovery or a significant scam.

Advertisement

Julianne Moore will executive produce the series along with other prominent producers

In addition to starring as Modestini, Julianne Moore will be an executive producer. She is known for her role in the Starz series Mary and George and her Golden Globe nomination for the 2023 film May December.

Directors Requa & Ficarra, known for Rabbit Hole and WeCrashed, will also executive produce under their Zaftig Films banner. Gillian Weeks, who created the series and wrote the pilot, will be the showrunner and an executive producer.

The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman & Andrew Rona, Geoff Shaevitz, and Marc Mounier of Entertainment 360 will also executive produce. The original documentary's producers, Christoph Jong & Andreas Dalsgaard, will serve as executive producers on the series as well. Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy will oversee the project for Studiocanal.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Receives Spa Treatment From Daughters On Father's Day; Says 'I'm A Sucker For This Stuff'