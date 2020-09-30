  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Julianne Moore REVEALS secret to a happy relationship after a 24 year marriage with Bart Freundlich

Julianne Moore recently opened up about her 24-year long marriage with Bart Freundlich and revealed the secret to a healthy sustainable relationship.
12310 reads Mumbai
Julianne Moore on 24 year marriage with Bart FreundlichJulianne Moore REVEALS secret to a happy relationship after a 24 year marriage with Bart Freundlich
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Award-winning actress Julianne Moore is opening up about her tips and secrets to having a great marriage! The Oscar-winning actress has been with her husband Bart Freundlich for 24 years and they have been married since 2003. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (September 28), Drew asked Julianne to share tips to sustain a great marriage. 

 

“The only thing I can say is I think that you both have to really want to be married,” Julianne said. “I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people because one member of the couple doesn’t want to be there. I think if you are both invested in it working out that’s important.”

 

Watch the full clip below:

 

“You really have to have a good time. I think they have to make you laugh if they don’t make you laugh it’s just deadly. And somebody asked me the other day if it felt long a long time and I was like, ‘Oddly no it doesn’t.’ That’s what has been nice about it, it doesn’t feel like a long time. But now our kids are 18 and 22.”

 

ALSO READ: Julianne Moore dedicates a sweet tribute to her husband Bart Freundlich on their 17th wedding anniversary

Credits :The Drew Barrymore Show, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement