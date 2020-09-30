Julianne Moore REVEALS secret to a happy relationship after a 24 year marriage with Bart Freundlich

Julianne Moore recently opened up about her 24-year long marriage with Bart Freundlich and revealed the secret to a healthy sustainable relationship.

Award-winning actress Julianne Moore is opening up about her tips and secrets to having a great marriage! The Oscar-winning actress has been with her husband Bart Freundlich for 24 years and they have been married since 2003. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (September 28), Drew asked Julianne to share tips to sustain a great marriage.

“The only thing I can say is I think that you both have to really want to be married,” Julianne said. “I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people because one member of the couple doesn’t want to be there. I think if you are both invested in it working out that’s important.”

Watch the full clip below:

“You really have to have a good time. I think they have to make you laugh if they don’t make you laugh it’s just deadly. And somebody asked me the other day if it felt long a long time and I was like, ‘Oddly no it doesn’t.’ That’s what has been nice about it, it doesn’t feel like a long time. But now our kids are 18 and 22.”

ALSO READ: Julianne Moore dedicates a sweet tribute to her husband Bart Freundlich on their 17th wedding anniversary

Share your comment ×