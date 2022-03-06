Julie Andrews mourns death of her ex husband Tony Walton with an emotional tribute: His talent was monumental

Julie Andrews is in grief after the death of her ex-husband, Tony Walton. The Oscar winner, 86, paid tribute to her ex husband in a statement with PEOPLE, "Tony was my dearest and oldest friend. He taught me to see the world with fresh eyes and his talent was simply monumental. I will miss him more than I can say."

"We are a huge, blended family and as we hold each other close, we take comfort knowing that he lives on, not only in his children and grandchildren, but in the memories of thousands who cherished his warmth and generosity and the glorious gifts he gave us," she adds. "Gifts of theatre and film, ballet and opera, the graphic arts and illustration." "He was a Titan of the Arts. A doting father and husband… and beloved beyond measure," Andrews concludes.

However, Walton and Andrews had one daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, and were married from 1959 until 1968. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton confirmed her father's death, stating that he died Wednesday evening in his Upper West Side residence in New York City due to complications from a stroke. He was 87 years old. Tony, Emmy, and Academy Awards have all been bestowed to Walton during the course of his career. Tony Awards were bestowed to him for his performances in the musicals Pippin (1973) and Guys and Dolls (1992), as well as the play House of Blue Leaves (1986).

As per PEOPLE, he also received an Oscar for his performance in the 1979 musical drama All That Jazz, as well as an Emmy for his role in the 1985 television film adaption of Death of a Salesman.

