Julie Bowen fangirls over Harry Styles after attending his concert; Calls him her 'sexual hero'

Julie Bowen is obsessed with Harry Styles and is not shying away from admitting it. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, the Modern Family alum spoke about her experience of attending Harry Styles' concert as she expressed her love for the singer. Not only that, but Bowen also volunteered to become Styles' next girlfriend.

While Harry Styles may have several celebrity fans, we bet there's no one quite like Julie Bowen. The actress during her interaction with Jimmy Fallon revealed how she would be more than happy to become Harry's next girlfriend while mentioning that the singer seems to be into older women. Bowen also referred to him as a "sexual hero" and maintained that she didn't meet him after attending his concert because "you never meet your sexual heroes", she said.

Bowen while talking about what it was like being at Styles' recent concert added, "I went with an adult female friend and we pretended that he sang to us every song." Following this, Julie also went on to croon Harry's song, Sweet Creature in an impromptu moment.

While the Modern Family star maintained that she's currently single but not open to dating, her crush Harry Styles has been in a relationship with Olivia Wilde for a while now. Wilde has also been attending Harry's concerts as the singer has been touring in the US and has been captured in several fan videos where she is seen enjoying his performances backstage. The duo first met on the set of Olivia's directorial Don't Worry Darling.

