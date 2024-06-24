Julio Foolio, Florida Rapper Dies After Getting Shot In Tampa Two Days Post Celebrating His 26th Birthday At Local Hotel

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of possible murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Julio Foolio, a Florida rapper whose real name is Charles Jones, was fatally shot in Tampa on Sunday, June 23, just two days after his 26th birthday celebration, according to his attorney, Lewis Fusco.

Jones had been staying at the Holiday Inn in Tampa at the time of his death after he was forced to vacate an Airbnb where he was hosting a party, per the New York Post.

Julio Foolio, a 26-year-old rapper, was shot dead in Tampa

According to WTSP-TV, Tampa police attended a shooting call at the aforementioned Inn in Tampa North at around 4:40 AM on Sunday. Police spokesperson Jonee Lewis said in a news conference later that day that two cars were shot at, which resulted in four people getting injured. The authorities noted that Jones and three other victims were in their vehicles in the parking lot when unidentified assailants opened fire.

The police, as of writing this article, are reviewing the surveillance footage from the hotel for a clue that could lead them to suspects.

Per News4JAX, Jones, a self-proclaimed independent artist who had 1 million followers on Instagram, had been shot twice in Jacksonville over the past three years. He released an album as recently as April titled Resurrection, that features 14 songs.

Advertisement

Julio Foolio via Instagram, right before his death

In an Instagram story shared by Jones on Sunday, the rapper updated his followers about being kicked out of his Airbnb by the police. A subsequent story, meanwhile, read: "Best birthday ever... appreciate everybody who pulled up, we turnt up til we couldn't nomo, we otw to the show now yall pull-up." In a third Instagram story reportedly uploaded two hours after the previous two, the rapper filmed himself alongside his friends, who appeared with red cups in their hands.

Tampa police representatives told the outlet that three other people who were shot during the incident are being treated in the hospital and are in stable condition.

Jones' attorney, meanwhile, said in a statement that he was unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details were disclosed by law enforcement. The law practitioner, however, requested privacy for Jones and his family during this difficult time.

Advertisement

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.