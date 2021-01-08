Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson demands more money than Robert Downey Jr received for Avengers: Endgame?

If rumours are to believed, Dwayne Johnson is reportedly asking a pay hike from Sony for Jumanji 3. Latest reports claim he is asking more money than Robert Downey Jr got in Avengers: Endgame.

The Jumanji series has been one of the biggest money-making franchise of recent times. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level have worked their magic at the box office. The second movie from the Dwayne Johnson starrer franchise had already hinted that a third movie is in the making. While fans are waiting for an update on the project, a new report claims that The Rock is demanding a huge paycheck for his third appearance in the Jumanji series.

Via We Got This Covered, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the actor is asking for a huge sum to return as Dr. Smolder Bravestone. If the report is to be believed, Dwayne is demanding a pay that is surpassing the amount Robert Downey Jr was paid for Avengers: Endgame. As per reports, RDJ was paid a sum of $75 million which included performance-related bonuses and back-end profit participation deals which increased his earnings increase his earnings.

Infinity Saga made over a billion dollars, which was way above Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level combined. Unless Sony plan on paying The Rock $75 million for Jumanji 3, which seems unlikely, "his share of the profits would have to be at least doubled if not tripled," the report notes.

The international actor has already earned a salary of $23.5 million his previous two outings before his bonuses included. Thus, the claims of Dwayne's pay should be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, if the actor does get a pay hike, it wouldn't come as a surprise. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson crowned Forbes' highest paid actor of 2020; Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star on the list

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×