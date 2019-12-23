Jumanji: The Next Level 2nd Weekend Box Office Collection India: Dwayne Johnson starrer had a Dabangg earning

Jumanji: The Next Level has put up a good show in its second weekend in India. The Dwayne Johnson starrer dived into its second weekend to stand against Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Jumanji: The Next Level released on December 13 and it has had a brilliant run at the box office in India. The Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Jack Black starrer opened amidst good reviews. The Jake Kasdan directorial recorded an opening weekend collection of Rs 25 crore. The movie witnessed a drop over the week but managed to pull its sock up to put up a good show over its second weekend in India. As per Box Office India, Jumanji: The Next Level has minted Rs 6.50 crore in its second weekend in India.

As per the report, Jumanji: The Next Level collected Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. The collections grew higher on Saturday as the movie collected Rs 2.25 crore. Jumanji: The Next Level ended its second weekend run in India with a collection of Rs 3 crore. With the Rs 6.50 crore collection, Jumanji: The Next Level boasts of a Rs 40.90 crore India box office collection.

On the international front, Forbes notes that Jumanji: The Next Level has surpassed $300 million mark. The movie boasts a collection of $312 million worldwide in just ten days.

Meanwhile, the makers have teased the possibilities of Jumanji: The Next Level sequel could be in the works. The makers left a few breadcrumbs teasing the sequel at the end of Jumanji: The Next Level. Read all about it here: Jumanji: The Next Level has a credits clip & it teases Jumanji 4 with Robin Williams connection; Spoiler Alert

