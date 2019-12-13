Jumanji: The Next Level: 5 Reasons why Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart's movie is a wholesome entertainer

Jumanji: The Next Level has finally released today, i.e December 13, 2019. We give you five reasons why the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart starrer is a wholesome entertainer.

This week is all about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart, as the two close friends reunite onscreen to tickle our funnybones with Jumanji: The Next Level. In what is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), the Jake Kasdan directorial also sees the return of Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas. New entrants include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina. The trailers and especially, the insanely fun press tour of The Next Level have gotten fans super excited for the release.

Jumanji: The Next Level finally released today, i.e. December 13, 2019, and is predicted to be a big hit on a global level given The Rock and Kevin Hart's immense star power. This time, we see Spencer and his squad travel back to the fantasy island of Jumanji because the former decided to enter the game, insecure about his current reality. However, a problem arises when Spencer's grandfather Eddie and his long lost best friend Milo accidentally end up coming with them to Jumanji.

Here are five reasons why Jumanji: The Next Level is a wholesome entertainer:

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's Rapport

There's something hilariously addictive about the onscreen camaraderie shared between The Rock and Kevin Hart. We saw it in Welcome to the Jungle and we can bet that in The Next Level, the rapport has increased by three-fold. It's the constant back and forth bickering between their two characters that really sparks a cord amongst best friends.

New entrants Danny DeVito, Danny Glover & Awkwafina

The two Danny's may have limited screen time but they steal the show with their camaraderie that could rival even Dwayne and Kevin's camaraderie. On the other hand, Awkwafina shows off her versatility as she makes a mark inspite of the film being jam-packed with such as star-studded cast.

Game of Thrones Connection

In The Next Level, the villain is played by Rory McCann, who we know as The Hound from Game of Thrones. We can't help but connect the dots as Rory's character Jurgen The Brutal is very GoT inspired. Not that we're complaining because it's a compelling villain, indeed!

Action Sequences

While there are several action scenes that will leave you at the edge of your seats, there's one in particular where the players are being chased by mandrills and have an obstacle of parallelly moving while being easily breakable twig bridges that will blow your mind!

The Credits Sequence

Jumanji is a beloved franchise that demands sequels and given how The Next Level could be a big, commercial hit, a Jumanji 4 possibility is not a far fetched idea. In the credits scene, we get a glimmer of hope on what to expect from the fourth installment and as we have already watched the film, we can assure you that it's an entertaining cliffhanger that will leave you curious.

