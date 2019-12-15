Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection India Day 3: Dwayne Johnson starrer poses a Rock solid earning

Jumanji: The Next Level has minted an impressive box office collection on Saturday in India. The Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart starrer witnessed a great start on the international front as well.

We can hear the Jumanji drums as we report the box office collections of Jumanji: The Next Level. The Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillian starrer released in India on Thursday and it has put up a marvelous show at the box office. The third Jumanji movie opened amidst good reviews and as a result, Jumanji: The Next Level earned Rs 8.25 crore nett on its third day at the box office, as per Box Office India. The movie witnessed more than 50 percent growth on Saturday.

The movie collected Rs 1.25 crore nett and Rs 5 crore on Thursday and Friday respectively. The Saturday box office collection resulted in Jumanji: The Next Level's total box office collection Rs 14.50 crore nett until yesterday. The movie is expected to surpass Rs 25 crore at the box office by the end of this weekend.

On the international front, Jumanji: The Next Level minted $19.4 million on Friday in the US, according to Variety This includes $4.7 million preview collections from Thursday. Jumanji 3 ended Frozen 2's reign this weekend with the impressive start at the box office and is eyeing a box office opening of $50 million in America.

Jumanji: The Next Level saw the Jumanji veterans joined by Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. The mad adventure has been well-received by fans and critics. Pinkvilla gave Jumanji: The Next Level a 3.5 stars rating and wrote, "Jumanji: The Next Level is like a video game; the endgame may still be the same but it's always about the next level, isn't it? If you're looking for a fun, entertaining watch than buckle up and Welcome to Jumanji!" Read the full review here: Jumanji: The Next Level Review: The Rock and Kevin Hart's film is a grandiose adventure that deeply entertains

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

