Jumanji: The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson thanks his fans for the film's spectacular box office performance

The Hollywood flick, Jumanji: The Next Level also featured actors like Karen Gillan, Black Jack, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas in key roles.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, shared a special message for his fans. The actor took to his Instagram account to say a heartfelt thank you to all his fans and followers for the film's spectacular box office performance. Dwayne Johnson adds that the film has been in the top 10 globally even after two and a half months of its release which is a brilliant achievement. The actor specifically thanked his fans and also mentioned that without their love and support, the film would have scaled such great heights of success.

The Hollywood flick, Jumanji: The Next Level also featured actors like Karen Gillan, Black Jack, Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas in key roles. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock states that the film is doing very well at the global box office and has managed to stay in the top 10 films across the globe, which is a rare phenomenon for a film, like Jumanji: The Next Level. The film was helmed by Jake Kasdan. The Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson does not fail to add that his motto has always been to entertain the audiences with great films and that the film audience's interest will always be of prime importance to him while doing films.

Check out the post by Dwayne Johnson:

The fans and film audience who have seen Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's message were delighted to see that the actor took the opportunity to thank the audience who gave the film a thundering response. Jumanji: The Next Level managed to grab the 10th spot of the best performing films across the globe.

(ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level UK Premiere: Dwayne Johnson looks urbane in pink blazer but Jack Black steals the show)

Credits :instagram

Read More