Jumanji: The Next Level has a credits clip & it teases Jumanji 4 with Robin Williams connection; Spoiler Alert

Jumanji: The Next Level releases this weekend. The movie features a credits scene that not only teases Jumanji 4 but also pays a nod to the OG Jumanji movie starring Robin Williams.

Jumanji: The Next Level releases in cinemas this weekend. The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sees Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillian return to play another round of Jumanji. Only this time, they have Awkwafina joining the madness. While we are going to restrict ourselves from letting out any spoilers and ruining your experience, we are going to tell you to stay back once the curtain call takes place. Why? Well, the makers have something special in store for you.

----WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD----

Taking a cue from Marvel Studios, Jumanji: The Next Level also features a credits clip. The credits scene features the teenagers returning from their video game adventure and meeting for dinner. Simultaneously, Marin Hinkle and Lamorne Morris exploring the basement and coming in contact with the broken Jumanji video game. Soon after, as the teenagers make their way outside Nora's Cafe, a prominent location in the movie, they watch a heard of Ostriches running through the lanes of the town.

The credits not only tease Jumanji 4 but is also a call back to Robin Williams' 1995 Jumanji. For the unversed, in the OG Jumanji movie, the animals of the jungle broke into the city. Creating chaos and mayhem, it was Williams' job to finish the game and restore peace in the city. Given the credits scene of Jumanji: The Next Level, it seems like the makers are going the Williams way for the fourth Jumanji movie.

Would you like to see the makers of Jumanji: The Next Level revisit Williams' Jumanji? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level Review: The Rock and Kevin Hart's film is a grandiose adventure that deeply entertains

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More