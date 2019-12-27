Jumanji: The Next Level star Dwayne Johnson CALLS OUT his friend for watching Taylor Swift starrer Cats twice

Dwayne Johnson recently called out his friend for seeing the latest film Cats twice. Read on for more details.

When the first trailer for the film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats dropped back in July, the initial reaction of the audience was a mix of disbelieve and mockery. While director Tom Hooper crossed his fingers and hoped for a better reaction once the film hits the Theatres, the movie bombed at the box office. The moviegoers flooded the social media and criticised the film for everything from its characters to its story line. The film also made its way to various memes, jokes and jibe, and the latest one came from Dwayne Johnson.

The actor called out a friend of his, who tweeted about going to the movies to watch Cats for a second time, and wanted to know why he hasn’t seen Jumanji: The Next Level yet. His journalist friend Devan Coggan recently tweet a picture of a movie ticket to Cats and captioned it “Round two.” Reacting to her tweet, The Rock took a jibe at Hooper’s film and commented, “Round 2 of Cats? Devan!!! We family!! Where’s ’round 1 of Jumanji‘?”

However, Devan later clarified that she had already seen Dwayne’s film. “Hey, I already saw Jumanji weeks ago!!! I had to support my close personal friend… Danny DeVito,” she tweeted. Cats, which released on December 20, failed to impress the audience. It performed poorly at the box office, and ended up earning just USD 61 million, Daily Mail reported. During a recent interview with Vulture, Hooper explained why he decided to bring the Broadway play, Cats, to life on the big screen. Talking about the film, the director said he adapted Miserables because nobody had ever presented the play on the big screens before and that was exactly the inspiration behind his latest release. He made a film on Cats because nobody had ever done it before.

Read More