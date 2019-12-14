Jumanji: The Next Level star Kevin Hart’s Top 5 movies that are a laugh out loud riot

Kevin Hart's latest outing is Jumanji: The Next Level, which hit theatres screen today. Let's take a look at the Top 5 movies of Kevin's which are a laugh out loud riot.

Kevin Hart is an actor as well as a stand-up comedian whose career has been inspirational. His stand-up journey began by competing in amateur comedy competitions at clubs in New England while his debut movie was Paper Soldiers. His acting credits include Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, etc. I'm a Grown Little Man was his first stand up show which helped him gain recognition as a comedian. His first television appearance was on the show Undeclared for 3 episodes.

He also has given voice to animated movies, The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2. He voiced the character snowball in both the movies. Apart from this he is also a producer and has a movie lined up for the next year which he is producing as well as starring in. He has hosted several shows and award functions as well. Kevin Hart was also co-creator, writer, executive producer to the show Real Husbands of Hollywood for 60 episodes.

Here are the Top 5 movies of Kevin Hart:

1] 35 and Ticking

The movie revolves around a group of friends struggling to achieve their dreams and the life they have always dreamed of.

2] Get Hard

Though the movie received negative reviews it was a box office success earning over USD 111 million on a budget of USD 40-44 million.

3] Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence also stars Dwayne Johnson. The movie revolves around two old high school friends who go on the run after one of them joins the CIA to save the world from a terrorist.

4] Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

It’s the second installment in the Jumanji franchise. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

5] Ride Along

The plot for the movie revolves around Hart’s character Ben who is a high school security guard who must prove that he is worthy of marrying his girlfriend to her brother, James.

