Jumanji: The Next Level US Box Office: The Rock and Kevin Hart's film has a blockbuster opening weekend

Jumanji: The Next Level is surpassing expectations as the opening weekend collections of both the US and even globally has been nothing short of a blockbuster. Read below to know how much the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart starrer earned.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart are back onscreen as they team up for Jumanji: The Next Level. The Jake Kasdan directorial released on December 13, 2019, and the opening weekend has been astonishing, to say the least! For the unversed, the teens we met in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) have grown up but get sucked back into the world of Jumanji as Spencer enters the game to run away from his insecurities. Along with The Rock and Kevin, The Next Level also marks the return of Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

When it comes to the opening weekend at the US box-office, The Next Level collected $60.1 million while the global box-office currently stands at $213 million. In comparison, Welcome to the Jungle made $52 million but it was in the Wednesday-Sunday ratio. The Friday-Sunday collections for the second Jumanji installment was $35 million and hence The Next Level surpassed the collections by almost double the numbers. This is indeed an impressive feat for the film, which also marks the entrance of Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina into the Jumanji franchise.

When it comes to the India box-office collections of The Next Level, the Friday and Saturday collections stand at Rs 5 crore and Rs 8.25 crore. Including the Rs 1.25 crore earned from Thursday's paid previews, the total collections stand at Rs 14.50 crore.

