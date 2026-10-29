Jumanji Open World Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Returns for Final Adventure With Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart

The adventure is far from over! Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are back for one last thrilling ride in Jumanji: Open World. The main lead actor has unveiled the latest trailer for the highly anticipated action-comedy, teasing a fresh twist that takes the beloved franchise beyond the boundaries of the game. Packed with action, humor and unexpected surprises, the film is gearing up for a Christmas release.

Jumanji: Open World New Trailer Out

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the new trailer introduces a thrilling premise as the dangerous world of Jumanji spills into reality. After surviving the game's challenges in previous adventures, the heroes now face a threat unlike anything they have encountered before. With the game's characters and dangers entering the real world, the lines between the digital universe and reality begin to blur, setting the stage for a chaotic new mission.

Check out the trailer below:

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and the gang reunite

The film brings back the franchise's much-loved ensemble, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Nick Jonas also returns, while Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Rhys Darby and Danny DeVito feature in the cast.

The upcoming film follows Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which released in 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level from 2019, which reimagined the original 1995 classic starring Robin Williams for a new generation. Kasdan returns as director, with Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia among the producers.

About Jumanji: Open World release date

Jumanji: Open World is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 25, 2026. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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