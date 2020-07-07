Jumanji star Kevin Hart expresses gratitude on his 41st Birthday: It made me appreciate life

After being nearly paralyzed in a car accident in September last year, Kevin Hart shared how "blessed and thankful" he is to see his 41st birthday. In a chat with the Philly Voice podcast, Hart told the host, "If I can continue to outdo me from the day before, then I am ahead. That's the newfound energy that I got out of life now. I'm on this amazing Rocky story with myself–-it's in my head," he continued. "This is the comeback. I'm going to come back better than ever."

While the star has mentioned he still goes to physical therapy and gets massages to help him heal, we have already seen his hard work pay off. Back in November, the comedian made his first public appearance after the accident when he surprised everyone at the E! People's Choice Awards. Taking the stage to accept his trophy for Best Comedy Act, the entertainer thanked God and said, "I don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life, even more, it makes me appreciate the things that really matter."

Hart's wife Eniko Hart also spent the day celebrating the comedian's birthday, sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram to toast to the occasion. "I took a trip down memory lane this morning and gathered just a few photos from over the years. You've gotten better, older, & wiser over the years. I loved you then and love more of the man that you've become," she wrote alongside the photos.

The model, who is expecting her second child with Hart, also posted a cute pic of the duo together on the boat on her own feed, writing "Let's TOAST IT UP!"