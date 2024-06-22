June Squibb Opens Up About Headlining Her First Ever Movie At Age 94 In Thelma; Deets Here

June Squibb, 94, is achieving something new in her long career. In her latest movie Thelma, she takes on her first-ever leading role. This marks a big moment for her, considering she has been acting for more than seventy years.

In an interview, Squibb talked about this important moment in her career. She joked It's not every day you see a leading lady in her nineties. Squibb is known for her roles in both funny and serious movies, where she's known for her sharp humor and touching performances. Now, in Thelma, she plays the main character, a grandmother who, after being tricked out of her money on the phone, sets out to get it back.

June Squibb's journey: From Broadway debut to Oscar nomination and beyond

Director Josh Margolin praised Squibb for her role in the movie, saying her mix of toughness and vulnerability was essential. He said, "The movie really couldn’t have been made without her." Squibb showed her dedication by doing her own stunts, like riding a scooter with wild abandon, which she found thrilling.

Looking back on her journey to this important role, Squibb remembered her early dreams of acting. Growing up in rural Illinois, she knew from a young age that she wanted to be on stage. Despite some early critics who doubted her, Squibb kept going, driven by her passion. Eventually, she made it to Broadway and beyond.

Squibb made her Broadway debut in 1959 in Gypsy, alongside Ethel Merman, which was the start of a successful stage career. She didn't begin her film career until later, with her first movie being Woody Allen’s Alice in 1990. Known for playing sharp-tongued and witty characters, she showed off her comedic talent in movies like In & Out.

Her role in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska in 2013 brought Squibb widespread acclaim and even got her nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She said after that she never had to audition again. Embracing her fame later in life, Squibb kept taking on different roles, including doing voice work in animated movies and working on independent films.

June Squibb looks forward to physical challenges in future acting

Her late husband, Charles Kakatsakis, who was an acting teacher, played a big part in helping Squibb become a better actress. They faced the challenges and successes of a long-acting career together. Her journey is about more than just professional success—it’s also about personal happiness and showing resilience and dedication.

Squibb is excited about acting more physically demanding roles. She fondly remembers her younger days of riding horses and hopes to show off that skill in future projects, possibly even in a Western.

