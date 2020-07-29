  1. Home
Jungkook leaves Dan and Shay spellbound with 10000 hours cover; Duo hopes to collaborate with BTS singer

As though Justin Bieber hadn't given us wedding song goals, BTS singer Jungkook has us holding our SO's hand and grooving to the romantic ballad.
It was one helluva day for the ARMY. From announcements about BTS' new show In The Soop to Bangtan Bombs and a new episode of Run BTS, social media was painted purple throughout the day. Jungkook made the day extra memorable when he teased the ARMY with a snippet of his 10000 hours cover. The singer dropped a portion of the rendition in his soothing voice to leave fans emotional. But Kookie took down the video within a few minutes. 

After he posted the sneak-peek of sorts, Jungkook gifted fans the full version of 10000 hours rendition. The new song not only left us swooning but it also gave us a glimpse at JK's hold on English. The singer made the Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's song his own as he crooned the lyrics of the beautiful song. 

The beautiful cover not only left the ARMY weak on their knees but JK also impressed the OG singers of the song Dan + Shay. The duo took to Twitter to share their verdict on the song. They had already given their seal of approval when the Still With You hitmaker dropped the snippet. 

"this sounds amazing (adding yellow heart emojis) thank you so much for singing it!" the duo reacted when the teaser was released. When Jungkook released the full version on Soundcloud, the singers reacted, "love this so much." A fan asked if the duo would be interested in collaborating with JK. "we would love to," the duo replied. Check out the song and their reactions below: 

What are your thoughts on the song? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS tease intriguing countdown ahead of new single's release on August 21 as ARMY commence the guessing game

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

