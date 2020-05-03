Jungkook Never Not Cover: Lauv bows down to BTS singer; Kookie sets FIVE Twitter records

Jungkook released his cover of Lauv's Never Not. The song has not only impressed the ARMY but has the OG singer feeling overwhelmed.

It is no secret that BTS singer Jungkook has loved Lauv. The singer, during an interaction in November 2019, confessed his love towards the international singer. "Hey Lauv, I love you guy!" he had said at the times. That was also one of the times he mentioned enjoying the singer's song Never Not. So, it comes as no surprise that the singer chose to cover the song today. Kookie recreated the magical song and his version made our weekend!

It seems like Lauv too is overwhelmed. The singer retweeted the video of Jungkook singing and wrote, "THIS IS CRAZY ILY". Fans felt the same. Several fans took to the video's thread on Twitter and also retweeted the video to confessed JK had a magical voice. "Jungkook's voice is like the early morning and late night, it's like the mellow wind on the hill and the little waves in the sea, it's like the wings of the bird flying high and the purest air in the forest," wrote a fan.

"Can’t count how many times I have listened to your cover. It’s so beautiful Jungkook," wrote another fan. Check out Lauv's reactions below:

THIS IS CRAZY ILY https://t.co/EYXMXD7T8C — dummy (@lauvsongs) May 2, 2020

The song is setting new records on Twitter. The tweet featuring the video recorded 1 million views within 10 mins of its release, becoming the fast 1 million views on Twitter. At the time reporting, the tweet boasts of 13.1 million views with 1.8 million likes. Apart from the views, the video recorded the most views in the 1st hour, recording 4 million views. The video has recorded the fastest 10 million views, recorded in 6 hours, the fastest 1 million likes in 2020 (2 hours) and most commented tweet of all-time on Twitter.

.@BTS_twt ‘JEON JUNGKOOK’ has made a cover for ‘NEVER NOT’ by LAUV which set new twitter records:

—1M views in 10 minutes

—2M views in 22 minutes.

—4M views in 1 hour

—5M views in 1 hour 30 mins

Congratulations to our golden maknae!!! #JUNGKOOKpic.twitter.com/46hReaxi70 — BTS WORLDWIDE⁷ (@btsworldwider) May 2, 2020

This isn't the first time a BTS singer has covered the song. A few months ago, Taehyung hosted a VLive and recreated the song for the ARMY.

Check out the video below:

What do you think of the song? Shower some purple love in the comments below!

