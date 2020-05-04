Jungkook Never Not Video: Kookie's cover becomes BTS' most liked tweet of 2020; Crosses V's Intention jam clip

BTS singer Jungkook dropped his cover of Lauv's Never Not and has been breaking the internet since the release.

Jungkook is setting records and how! The BTS singer surprised the ARMY by sharing a video of himself covering Lauv's 2018 release Never Not. The singer, seated in his room, pumps a new life into the already amazing song and breaks the internet. With the caption reading, "Never Not" along with a purple heart, the tweet has blown up Twitter like never before in 2020. The video had already set five Twitter records with its release. Now, the tweet has become BTS' most liked tweet of 2020.

The tweet has fetched over 2.2 million likes, at the time of reporting. The video has become the third tweet shared on the BTS handle to have recorded over 2 million likes. The first tweet to have done it was BTS singer V's video of jamming on Justin Bieber's Intention, back in March. The second being Taehyung's video of dancing to retro '50s prom style of Closer by Kenton Chen. Both videos boast 2 million likes.

That's not all! the Golden Maknae's musical tweet has also become this week's most-liked tweet on Twitter. The data has been compiled by social media tracking company NewsWhip.

Before the tweet became the most liked tweet of BTS this year, it set five other records. Jungkook's Never Not video recorded the fastest 1 million views on Twitter. The tweet set the record in 10 minutes. The video recorded the most views in the first hour, recording 4 million views. The video has fetched the fastest 10 million views (set in 6 hours), the fastest 1 million likes in 2020 (2 hours), and most commented tweet of all-time on Twitter.

Do you think Jungkook's tweet could become 2020's golden tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

