Jungle Cruise Box Office: Dwayne Johnson starrer earns USD 91.8 million globally over its opening weekend

Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set off to a great start at the US box office and globally despite the increasing concerns relating to the delta variant of COVID-19. The film managed to earn USD 61.8 million in its worldwide opening weekend debut and including its earnings from the streaming release of Disney's platform that made USD 30 million, the film's worldwide total headed to a good USD 91.8 million.

The film which is based on the iconic Disneyland ride according to The Hollywood Reporter earned USD 27.6 million from 47 markets where it was released amid COVID-19. While the earnings seem decent considering the pandemic, the business still seems much lower when compared to the earnings of films in the pre-pandemic era.

Jungle Cruise is being touted to be the fun, adventure film that is perfect for a family watch and also happens to be on Disney's plans to expand as a franchise in the future. Starring Johnson, Blunt, and Jack Whitehall in lead roles, the film managed to earn positive reviews from critics too,

Among the other big releases that the US theatres have seen so far and managed to make significant business at the box office include Vin Diesel's actioner F9 and Scarlett Johansson's Marvel film, Black Widow.

Jungle Cruise will soon be going up against another major release, DCEU's The Suicide Squad in the US which has currently opened to a decent earning of USD 7 million in Belgium, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK markets as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

