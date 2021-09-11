Jungle Cruise: Disney movie starring Dwayne Johnson to hit Indian theatres on THIS date

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise is now scheduled to reach Indian theaters. Disney's action movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will open in Indian theaters on September 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The animated poster shows Dwayne carrying a torch, while the latter was seen clutching a lantern.

Check out the full poster here:

According to The Republic World, the action film, which has been dubbed "one of the most costly films of all time" due to its USD 200 million budget, was released in the United States of America on July 30. It was also available on Disney+ through Premier Access at the same time. The film allegedly grossed USD 194 million despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, while the plot was written by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa.

However, the movie also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Disney's Jungle Cruise, based on the iconic Disneyland theme park attraction, is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill ride. Plans for the Disney amusement park attraction initially emerged in 2004, but it did not develop until 2011. That version was ultimately scrapped. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson joined the cast in 2015, while the other members of the cast joined in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was just launched in India. The film fared on par with some of the recently released Bollywood blockbusters, earning over Rs 15 crore at the box office in the first week of its release.

