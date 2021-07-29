Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson starrer's 'PM Nehru Connection'; Find out HERE

Jaume Collet-Serra directorial Jungle Cruise has been one of the most highly-anticipated movies of this year. So much so, it has received a huge amount of positive responses from fans even without an official release in the United States yet. To cater to the main plot of the movie, which revolves around the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland, Dwayne Johnson took it upon himself to post behind-the-scenes videos from their shooting, while carefully elaborating on interesting facts about the ride, and informing the audience of the movie’s connection with Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to Johnson’s video, the first pair to go on a Jungle Cruise ride in Disneyland in 1955, was Walt Disney himself, along with India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Following the launch, the ride was extremely well-received by the tourists at Disneyland making it one of the major attractions of the place. Johnson then shared some interesting snippets from their shoot where Emily Blunt, as Lily Houghton, and Johnson as Frank Wolff embark on a Jungle Cruise ride, leaving fans wanting for more than just BTS videos of the movie.

Sharing their experience of filming the scenes in a “Disney movie” inspired ‘Hawaii Island’ set, Blunt and Johnson stressed upon the importance of their characters in the storyline, revealing, but just a little, of what’s to come.

Check out Dwayne Johnson's BTS video from the movie's filming:

Get a special look at the epic journey behind the making of Disney’s #JungleCruise with the cast and filmmakers of the movie. The adventure of a lifetime arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HtFJoJur1D — Jungle Cruise (@JungleCruise) July 28, 2021

The movie, which is set to release on July 30 across US theatres, and also on Disney+ Premier Access, features Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment are the producers of the movie, while Dwayne Johnson himself, along with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., and Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield have been credited as executive producers.

ALSO READ: Jungle Cruise Early Reviews: Critics HAIL the 'epic adventure' as 'a thrill ride you’ll wanna see repeatedly'