Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson teases fans with ‘biggest red carpet event of the year’ on THIS Date; WATCH

Dwayne Johnson stars with Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which will release on 30 July.

Dwayne Johnson starrer Disney’s epic offering Jungle Cruise has been waiting in the wings for a release date for quite some time. The film was initially set to release in 2020 but got pushed due to COVID 19. The film also stars Emily Blunt in a pivotal role. Dwayne who has recently wrapped up filming for Black Adams took to his Instagram and announced that he is beginning the global promotional spree of Jungle Cruise. He wrote in the caption, “And so it begins... The long-awaited global press tour for our Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Hard work, little sleep, this is gonna be FUN.”

Dwayne recently took to Instagram and shared a video where people are installing a majestic screen for the premiere of Jungle Cruise on 24th July. Rock called it the ‘Rise of Jungle Cruise’. He mentioned that the mega premiere of the film is being held at Disneyland. He also called it the biggest red carpet event of the year. Dwayne wrote in the caption, “Rise of JUNGLE CRUISE! Very EXCITING & COOL vid to share with you guys! Our gigantic screen goes up for our JUNGLE CRUISE WORLD PREMIERE next Saturday, July 24th at the one and only, DISNEYLAND. Our goal is to treat fans with the biggest red carpet EVENT OF THE YEAR thats EPIC, SPECTACULAR & FUN!!!”

Click here to see the video:

Previously Dwayne had shared a picture of his latest costume from the much-awaited Black Adams on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's bodysuit (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit). And finally, you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

