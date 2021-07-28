Jungle Cruise Early Reviews: Critics HAIL the 'epic adventure' as 'a thrill ride you’ll wanna see repeatedly'

Highly anticipated The Jungle Cruise is finally releasing next week and like us, fans are excited to see the Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson starrer comedy adventure film. The film was previously delayed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but it will finally arrive in theatres and on Disney+ next week, prior to its release, several press members have gotten a chance to view the film and are giving insight to fans on what to expect!

Before you dive deep into the film next weekend, we’re listing below candid reviews from film critics that will definitely make it easier to decide whether or not to watch the movie! Scroll down for the best ones:

Fandango’s Erik Davis wrote, “Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun – a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on.”

Collider’s Perri Nemirofftook to Twitter and said: “#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride — and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together.”

While Courtney Howard from Variety wrote: “#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer.”

Screenrant’s Rob Keyes tweeted: “I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes, you'll be locked in. More plz.”

For those unversed, the film stars Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, a researcher eagerly looking for a mystical, legendary tree that holds incredible healing properties. She enlists riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) to bring her and her brother (Jack Whitehall) through the jungle in search of this tree, though their journey proves to be a dangerous one as they encounter a whole host of villains. Jungle Cruise also stars Édgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

