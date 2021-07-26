Jungle Cruise producer Dany Garcia OPENS UP on making the movie: It wasn’t that hard, we just blew it up big

Jungle Cruise had a premier in Disneyland which was attended by Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt including majority of the cast and crew from the production. Dany Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife and the producer of the movie has spoken to Variety and opened up about the difference between this movie and other Disney movies of similar caliber.

"Well I have to tell you, we had, we know that there are big swings in front of us. I mean, you have to look at Pirates of the Caribbean, know what they did, know what the previous Haunted Mansion, those storylines,” she began, via Comic Book. Garcia added that they took the “heart” and the “humour” from those movies, but mixed their own excitement along the way. “...Walt [Disney] always wanted the tour to be exciting and a little bit of tension in it and a little action, you know, it is the jungle,” Garcia shared, who is also the co-founder of Seven Bucks Production, along with former husband Dwayne Johnson. Speaking of the adventure that the cast and crew had embarked upon, Garcia said that they wanted to go out for a “little ride”, and add the Amazon, waterfalls and a little more danger.

“It wasn’t that hard, we just blew it up big,” shared the producer. Previously, Emily Blunt had shared with ET Online about the relationship between the two main characters being played by herself and Dwayne Johnson. "It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," she said.

Revealing how the characters behave in the movie, Blunt revealed that both of them have “different philosophies on life” and a different sense of humour. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another,” she added.

So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films...That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world,” Blunt had mentioned.

Jungle Cruise will hit the American theatres and Disney+ on Premier Access from July 30.

