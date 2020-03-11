Jungle Cruise Trailer 2: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt embark on a new adventure in the Amazon rainforest

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt intensify their search for the Tree of Life as seen in the second trailer of Jungle Cruise that dropped on the internet yesterday.

The makers of Jungle Cruise unveiled its first trailer in October 2019. The trailer of the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer left us open-mouthed as we saw the Rock cruise sail through the jungle. Emily Blunt as Lily sets out on the lookout for the Tree of Life and seeks help from Dwayne Johnson aka Frank, a charismatic riverboat tour guide to execute her plan and explore the Amazon rainforest. The Tree of Life is believed to have healing powers but it is situated in Lagrimas Crystale, a place where she can't reach without Frank's assistance.

The first look trailer of the Disney film came as a breath of fresh air and adventure and now the makers of Jungle Cruise have dropped the second trailer to keep the fans buzzing with excitement. The second trailer shows Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's hunt for the Tree of Life intensify. They pull out all odds coming in their way to reach the lifesaving tree. The duo embarks on a new adventure as they traverse the Amazon rainforest.

Check out the second trailer of Jungle Cruise:

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise also stars Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in key roles. At the D23 Expo, Dwayne Johnson spoke about how Jungle Cruise is extremely special to Walt Disney and that the movie is a tribute to the late entrepreneur. The film, as seen in the trailer, is an adventurous ride with a pinch of humour added by Dwayne Johnson every now and then. The film is slated to release on July 24, 2020.

