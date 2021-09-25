Jungle Cruise Twitter Review: Fans hail the Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt starrer as ‘fun family entertainment’

As Jungle Cruise has hit theatres, fans have been eager to watch the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer movie, which, as per the trailers, seemed to have been packed with surprises! The movie has been well received by fans in India, as some term it as a family watch, while others are simply glad that they could witness Johnson and Blunt together on screen.

A Jauma Collet-Serra directorial, the movie is based on the famous Disneyland ride Jungle Cruise and has quite the magical touches in itself like any other Disney movie. As the movie has been inspired by the theme-park ride with the same name, the adventures in the movie are majorly based on the fantasies surrounding the ride, as ancient tales suggest that adventurers have disappeared without a trace!

However, Twitter fans have given positive reactions to the fantasy movie which includes magic, curses, and everything that Disney tales are made of. According to one fan, "Jungle Cruise: Entertaining Disney fare from Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt, both looking like they were having great fun - 7/10 [sic]." Another stated, Just like the way @TheRock took hiS HAT OFF at the end of the movie, HATS OFF to makers of the film @JungleCruise. Amazing performance by everyone. #JungleCruise Absolutely loved it."

One Twitter user wrote, "@TheRock Today i watched #JungleCruise in theatre. This movie is a punch of entertainment. In coming days i wish that every Hollywood movie release on Indian & global festival giving double punch of #Joy & #Celebration [sic]." Another user penned, "JUNGLE CRUISE is my third favourite Disney attraction. I was the loudest passenger on the boat when I took the ride in both Anaheim + HK. Glad the movie lives up to the fun + spirit of the ride especially with Skipper’s daddy jokes. Here’s to the backside of water."

Check out the tweets below:

Jungle Cruise: Entertaining Disney fare from from Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt, both looking like they were having great fun - 7/10 pic.twitter.com/2dbFFA21Iw — Iain Martin (@iainmski) September 24, 2021

Just like the way @TheRock took hiS HAT OFF at the end of the movie, HATS OFF to makers of the film @JungleCruise . Amazing performance by everyone. #JungleCruise Absolutely loved it. — Manidhar vanamala (@Manidhar131149) September 24, 2021

@TheRock Today i watched #JungleCruise in theatre. This movie is a punch of entertainment. In coming days i wish that every Hollywood movie release on Indian & global festival giving double punch of #Joy & #Celebration. — HoLLyWooD Assembled (@HAssembled) September 24, 2021

JUNGLE CRUISE is my third favourite Disney attraction. I was the loudest passenger on the boat when I took the ride in both Anaheim + HK. Glad the movie lives up to the fun + spirit of the ride especially with Skipper’s daddy jokes. Here’s to the backside of water#RekomenFilem pic.twitter.com/IMtwL3qsCW — Rekomen Filem (@RekomenByAsrul) September 24, 2021

Did you enjoy the Jungle Cruise? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Jungle Cruise Review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's movie is a 'bumpy' ride of not so epic proportions