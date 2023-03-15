Juno Awards 2023: From The Weeknd sweeping titles to Avril Lavigne handling protestors, here are 5 key moments

The 2023 Juno Award took place on March 13, Saturday in Edmonton. Hosted by Simu Liu, the ceremony presented 40 awards to Canada’s top musical artists. Avril Lavigne, The Weeknd, Nickelback, and a topless presenter made it a night to remember. Here’re the five highlights from the 2023 Juno Awards:

1- Avril Lavigne confronts shirtless protestor

Avril Lavigne bagged the fan-voted Fan Choice Award at the 2023 Juno Award. Besides her win, singer Avril Lavigne has drawn everyone’s attention for how she handled a wildly unpredictable incident at the Canadian Juno Awards. A woman ran onto the stage behind the singer when she was introducing a performance by Punjabi artist AP Dhillon, at the start of Monday's ceremony. Avril Lavigne confronted the shirtless environmental protester onstage at the Juno Awards. Though Avil first tried to ignore the crasher but then she turned around and told her to shut up. A message on her back stated “save the green belt”, presumably about the controversial development plans by the Ontario government.

2- It's the Weeknd

The Weeknd won five awards to become the biggest winner of this year’s Juno. The Weeknd took home five trophies which makes him the artist with the second-highest number of Juno awards, which is 22. Anne Murray comes first with 25 Junos.

3- Jessie Reyez becomes the “second” most decorated artist

Jessi Reyez, a Toronto-based singer, won the first award of the evening, contemporary R&B recording of the year, for her 2022 album Yessie.

4- Abel Tesfaye did it again!

Elsewhere on the night, Abel Tesfaye won four awards at the Juno Opening Night Awards. Besides, he earned one more award for “FM Dawn”. It was his third win in the category after Beauty Behind the Madness and After Hours.

5- Nickelback rocked Juno 2023

Nickelback performed a bold Medley of hits at the 2023 Juno Awards. Actor Ryan Reynolds called the band “the pride of Alberta” as the band rocked the stage with some of its top-most songs including "How You Remind Me", " Rockstar" as well as the song "Animals" from the 2001 album Silver Side Up.

