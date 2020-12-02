Juno star Ellen Page comes out as a transgender; Says ‘it feels remarkable to pursue my authentic self’

Ellen Page who recently changed his name to Elliot Page revealed that he identifies as a transgender. The Juno star wrote a lengthy note via Twitter to announce the news. Scroll down to see what she said.

Juno and The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page recently came out as trans and explaining their pronouns are he/they. The 33-year-old star posted a message on their Twitter account, writing, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.” Elliot continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Elliot then added some upsetting information about discrimination that transgender people face on a daily basis. “I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” Elliot added. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.”

Elliot continued: “You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40, of trans adults, report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. A. the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” Elliot added.

