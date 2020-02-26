Jurassic World 3: Colin Trevorrow REVEALS title; Chris Pratt explains the meaning with FIRST set photo

Colin Trevorrow and Chris Pratt have confirmed Jurassic World 3 movie is titled Jurassic World: Dominion. The Avengers: Endgame star explains the meaning behind the title.

The cat or rather the dinosaur is out of the bag! After months of speculations and theories, Jurassic World 3 makers have announced the title of the upcoming sci-fi movie. The third movie from the franchise sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their Jurassic World roles as they are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. While the plot is still under tight wraps, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow and Pratt took to social media and revealed the title.

The filmmaker shared the picture of the clapboard from the sets and revealed that Jurassic World 3 is titled Jurassic World: Dominion. The director shared the picture with the confirmation that the filming has kicked off. Pratt shared the same image on his Instagram and shared the meaning behind the title. The Avengers: Endgame star wrote, "Day 1 of 100" before he added, "JURASSIC WORLD do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/ 1. sovereignty or control. "man's attempt to establish dominion over nature”". The actor also added a fair warning, "Hold onto your butts."

Check out Colin Trevorrow and Chris Pratt's posts below:

Trevorrow takes over the director’s role for “Dominion” after J.A. Bayona helmed “Fallen Kingdom.” Jurassic World released in 2015 and minted $1.7 billion worldwide. However, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did not replicate the 2015 release's box office collection. The movie earned $1.3 billion in 2018. It is to see if Jurassic World: Dominion would surpass Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic World: Dominion releases on June 21, 2021.

