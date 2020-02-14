Jurassic World 3: Jake Johnson & Omar Sy set to return in their original characters

If news reports are to believed then Hollywood actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy set to return in their original characters of Lowery Cruthers and Barry.

The third edition of the Jurassic World film, will see Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as the lead cast. If news reports are to believed then Hollywood actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy set to return in their original characters of Lowery Cruthers and Barry. The character of Barry is the assistant of Chris Pratt's character Owen Grady in the upcoming film Jurassic World 3. The Hollywood flick is one of the most highly anticipated films. There is a lot of expectations from the fans as the film brings back, the Academy Award winner actress Laura Dern.

The Marriage Story actress won the Oscars 2020 for the Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver starrer. The actress received tremendous love for her act in the series called Big Little Lies season one and two. Now, all eyes are on Laura Dern to see what magic she spills on the silver screen. The actress has been churning out one profound performance after the other. The first film in the Jurassic World series, happened long back, and now, when Dern returns to the franchise, the fans and film audiences are very excited and curious.

Now as per the latest news reports Hollywood actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy had previously starred along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the film which released in the year 2015. As per the news reports in Hollywood Reporter, Omar Sy plays Barry, who is the assistant of Chris Pratt’s character called Owen Grady.

