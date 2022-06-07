Jurassic World Dominion: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum & more attend the LA premiere; See Pics

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release this week and ahead of the same, the lead cast took to the red carpet for its LA premiere. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum stepped out on June 6 to celebrate the third instalment in the Jurassic World trilogy in their stylish best avatars. Sam Neill was missing from the premiere.

Jurassic World Dominion has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film will have the OG cast from the first Jurassic Park movie including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill return to reprise their roles. As for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the duo will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. At the red carpet premiere of the film, Pratt looked dapper sporting a grey suit whereas his co-star Bryce Dallas wore a stunning black outfit.

As for the Jurassic Park OGs, Laura Dern walked the red carpet looking like an absolute delight as she wore a blue blouse with a red skirt at the premiere. Jeff Goldblum who is known for his flawless style arrived for the premiere of the film sporting a black suit.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Jurassic World Dominion has been directed by Colin Trevorrow and takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world according to the plot. The film will also reveal one of its scariest species, the Gigantosaurus this time.

