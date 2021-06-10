Jurassic World: Dominion: Chris Pratt unveils FIRST LOOK; Extended preview to debut at F9 IMAX screenings

Jurassic World: Dominion is all set to have a special extended preview release on IMAX screens with F9 in theatres. Read more to know what the preview is about.

Jurassic World: Dominion is on its way and fans can finally rejoice as the first look of the upcoming film has now been released. The first look posters of the new film in the franchise tease "where it all started" and show a feathered Moros Intrepidus. While the posters don't give away much, the makers have teased that a special 5-minute preview of Dominion will be released in theatres along with F9 at the IMAX screenings.

Sharing the first look poster of the upcoming Jurassic World film, the franchise's lead star, Chris Pratt wrote, "We’ve got a 5 minute prologue to Dominion that is going to play in IMAX theaters in front of Fast9 starting June 25. It’ll be in over 40 countries. Hold on to your butts."

As per reports, the preview will open with footage of prehistoric times and show dinosaurs roaming the land 65 million years ago. According to Deadline, the preview shows how Dinosaurs roamed around the entire earth and will have Michael Giacchino’s score to it.

Check out Chris Pratt's post here:

The preview will also tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito which is also hinted in the first look poster. As for the upcoming film, it has been described as "a celebration of the whole franchise" and "a culmination of one story that's been told" by director Colin Trevorrow.

While fans are sure to get excited over the intriguing preview of the film, they still have to wait quite long for the film to hit the screens as it's slated to release on June 10, 2022.

