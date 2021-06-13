Jurassic World: Dominion director reveals MAJOR details on Sam Neill, Laura Dern & Jeff Goldblum's roles

Jurassic World 3 will bring the old and new cast of the franchise together in the most unique way revealed director Colin Trevorrow in a recent interview.

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most anticipated films of the franchise given that it will bring the original trio from Jurassic Park films, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum together again. The film starring Chris Pratt in lead will join the newer Jurassic World films to the Jurassic Park universe and fans can't wait to witness it. The film's director, Colin Trevorrow has maintained that the film will be a "celebration" of the franchise.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Trevorrow dropped some major details about the roles of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. While fans were concerned that the OG trio may only be making a cameo in the film, the filmmaker has confirmed that they will be in the entire movie.

Speaking about their roles, Trevorrow told Screenrant, "I feel like we’ll want people to come see the movie to see the context of it, but they are in the whole movie. They are major characters and they go on an adventure together, and they collide with our modern characters."

Adding further about how Jurassic World: Dominion will be a celebration of the franchise with the old and the new cast, Colin said, "It is a celebration of everything that Michael Crichton created, and what Steven created, and what the other directors contributed to this over the years. I really felt like it was an opportunity to bring everything together and, hopefully, clarify why we’ve been telling this story for so long. That’s what it was really all about", via Screenrant.

Chris Pratt recently took to Instagram to share the first look posters of the film and also revealed that the film's special preview will be attached to F9 and will be shown at IMAX screenings. The film after much delay has been slated for a June 2022 release.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World: Dominion: Chris Pratt unveils FIRST LOOK; Extended preview to debut at F9 IMAX screenings

Share your comment ×