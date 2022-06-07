Jurassic World Dominion Early Reviews: Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard's actioner gets mixed reactions

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release in theatres this week and the first critics' reactions to the film have now made its way to social media following the world premiere that was held in Los Angeles. The third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise has been an anticipated one among fans mainly because it also brings back Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum together again, years after the Jurassic Park films.

For the third film, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return after starring in 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom along with newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie who are the new additions to the film. As previously revealed, the plot of Dominion takes place after the events of Fallen Kingdom with dinosaurs now roaming the Earth and forcing the human race to closely guard their position as the apex predators of the planet. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow returns to direct the trilogy finale.

As for the first reactions to the film, the Chris Pratt starrer has earned mixed reviews from critics who have deemed it as a "spectacle" as well as termed it "disappointing." Here's a look at the early reviews of the film.

Variety's Jazz Tangcay reacted to the film saying, "#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them."

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell deemed the film as "underwhelming" and said, "It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison."

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wrote, "#JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it."

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna called it the "best" in the franchise and said, "#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I’d recommend giving that a close rewatch."

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release in theatres on June 10. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Dominion: Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum & more attend the LA premiere; See Pics