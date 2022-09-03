Jurassic World Dominion: Here are 4 facts you should know before watching it!

Ever since its global release last month, the final iteration of the uber-popular Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, has created quite the buzz among fans of the dinosaur-treading universe. Now, not even a month after its theatrical release, Colin Trevorrow's dinosaur movie has been released for streaming on Peacock.

So, if you are planning to watch Jurassic World Dominion this weekend, find out some interesting facts about the movie and its cast members right here!

4 Jurassic World Dominion facts that you should know!

In this article, we are going to list some of the lesser-known facts about Colin Trevorrow's movie Jurassic World Dominion. Read this till the end to expand your knowledge about the dinosaur-driven franchise and to know interesting facts about the Jurassic Park universe.

1) Longest Jurassic film

The latest iteration of the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is the longest-running film in the Jurassic franchise. Its runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes, which is longer than the previous Jurassic films. The runtime of the first Jurassic World movie from 2015 was 2 hours and 4 minutes, while the second one ran for 2 hours and 7 minutes. So, when you sit to stream the latest dino movie on Peacock, be sure to keep some snacks and drinks nearby as it is going to be a long ride.

2) Do not skip the prologue!

At the start of the latest Jurassic World Dominion movie, there is an in-depth prologue that will take you back around 65 million years, when the scaled and scary dinosaurs ruled the earth. This 5-minute clip of the Cretaceous period is quite informative and also answers a question from the first Jurassic Park movie that was released in 1993.

3) Jurassic World Dominion brings back the original Jurassic Park stars

The new Jurassic World Dominion is the ultimate finale of the much-loved Jurassic franchise. Hence, it reunites the stars of the OG Jurassic Park film of 1993 and the cast of the new-age Jurassic World stars. The three doctors, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who were brought in for the safety of a dinosaur theme park in the first Jurassic Park movie, join the new-age Jurassic World actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in this movie. You can check out the official Jurassic World Dominion: Legacy Featurette attached right below to know more about it.

4) Jurassic World Dominion was shot in multiple locations

Director Colin Trevorrow said in an interview that Jurassic World Dominion has been shot at various locations around the world. These include locations in the UK, British Columbia, and Malta. So, viewers can expect to see various kinds of environments in the film.

"There's any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it's represented in this movie, is a big globe-hopping adventure," Trevorrow said. "It's got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs."

So, these were some of the interesting facts that we think you should know before you start watching Jurassic World Dominion. You can check out the trailer of the film attached right below. Also, do tell us your opinions about it in the comments section.

