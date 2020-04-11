Jurassic World: Dominion: Here's all you need to know about the Chris Pratt & Jeff Goldblum starrer

Jurassic World: Dominion is amongst the eagerly awaited films of 2021, which stars Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Read below for all the details on the Colin Trevorrow directorial.

While 2020 has been a significantly bad year for Hollywood already, as movie theatres all across the world have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 promises to be a packed year for big films! One such movie is Jurassic World: Dominion, which is the direct sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and is also the sixth installment in the beloved Jurassic Park franchise. At the forefront, we have Chris Pratt back as Owen Grady, the main curator of Jurrasic World!

Along with Chris, Jurassic World: Dominion also brings back Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong. But that's not all! We'll also be seeing the OG members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum returning as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm. We're still not done as new cast members Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will also be playing pivotal roles. When it comes to the reason why the third Jurrasic World film has been given the title, Dominion, Chris had revealed via an Instagram post, "Day 1 of 100 JURASSIC WORLD do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/ 1. sovereignty or control. "man's attempt to establish dominion over nature" #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts."

Check out Chris Pratt's Instagram post below:

Filming for Jurrasic World: Dominion began on February 26, 2020, at Merritt, British Columbia in Canada. It was Jurrasic World: Dominion's director, Colin Trevorrow, who also directed and co-wrote Jurrasic World along with the co-writing of Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom, who revealed the title of the film to be Dominion on the same day as Day 1's shoot, along with Pratt.

After filming in Merritt concluded in early March, the team shifted base to Hawley Common, North Hampshire and Minley Woods, Hart District of Hampshire in England for a three-night shoot. While filming was also supposed to take place in Hawaii and Pinewood Studios in London, England, the production of the movie was delayed to an indefinite time given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, Colin is still busy working from home as revealed by the director himself in an Instagram post, working on bringing Jurassic World: Dominion to life.

Check out Colin Trevorrow's Instagram post below:

During a recent interview on The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres asked Chris if Jurrasic World: Dominion marks the end of the Jurassic Park franchise to which the 40-year-old actor revealed, "This feels like it. I’m not allowed to say anything…It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. I know all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Avengers: Endgame brought everything together for Marvel."

"The script is unbelievable. Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed Jurassic World is coming back to do this one. I can't wait... It's a big one, probably close to a 100 shoot days. It's a massive movie. We'll be all over the world. The story is really engaging, really cool. It's going to be big." Pratt added.

On the other hand, when it comes to her vision for Jurrasic World 3, Bryce had said in a 2019 interview, via CinemaBlend, "I'm hoping to see Dr. Ian Malcolm [Jeff Goldblum] in the flesh, in person. Because Claire never interacts with Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. I mean, honestly, a little bit in the way that Jurassic World blew your mind in terms of, 'Oh my gosh, the park is now open,' and Jurassic Park blew your mind because you're like, 'Oh my gosh, those are real dinosaurs.' I want for the third Jurassic World to be able to blow your mind in terms of being like, 'Whoa, this is where this technology can go. This is what the world could really turn into if this technology fell into the wrong hands.' So basically seeing a world with dinosaurs everywhere."

Are you excited to see Jurrasic World: Dominion? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' suspends production indefinitely

It will indeed be interesting to see how much moolah Jurrasic World: Dominion will encash at the global box-office given how big of a franchise Jurrasic Park is. Jurrasic World raked a massive USD 1.672 at the global box-office while Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom fell a bit short but still managed to earn $1.309 billion at the global box-office. Hence, all eyes will be on the opening weekend and the eventual total global box-office collection of Jurrasic World 3.

Written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, Jurrasic World: Dominion is slated to release on June 11, 2021.

