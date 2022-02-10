Jurassic World Dominion: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern & Sam Neill reunite to conclude epic saga in new trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion just dropped its thrilling first trailer and it's everything that fans anticipated! Bringing a grand conclusion to the Jurassic era, the instalment of the beloved franchise is set 4 years after the incidents of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In this film, dinosaurs live in peace with the humans around them but some still believe that the predators cannot coexist in harmony with humans.

As for casting, we see stars like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively. In addition to the 2 stars returning, the OG trio of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill from 1993’s very first Jurassic Park movie return in their beloved roles as Dr Ian Malcolm, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant, respectively. Apart from the OG cast and Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong is also returning as Dr Henry Wu. The character of Dr Lewis Dodgson from the 1993 film also returns but will be essayed by Campbell Scott instead of Cameron Thor.'

The trailer which you can see above pays homage to the 1993 blockbuster in more ways than one. With all the legendary faces returning for the film, the movie is anticipated to be the conclusion to not just the Jurassic World movies but the Jurassic era entirely.

The film is all set to have a theatrical release in June and is directed by Colin Trevorrow who also directed 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and wrote the script with Emily Carmichael who also penned the 2019 Jurassic World short film.

