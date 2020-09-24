  1. Home
Jurassic World: Dominion: Makers reveal details on Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum’s role in the film

Jurassic World: Dominion’s director Colin Trevorrow is inspiring the audience's excitement over Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum’s reunion in the film.
Jurassic World: Dominion: Makers reveal details on Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum's role in the film
Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theatres next summer, and will feature the much-anticipated reunion of three franchise vets: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. In case you've not been keeping up, this trio hasn't been seen on screen together since the first Jurassic Park in 1993, though Goldblum had a brief role in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. As Sam Neill has said before, he, Dern, and Goldblum won't just have glorified cameos but will be key players throughout the entire story. 

 

Writer-director Colin Trevorrow spoke to SyFy Wire and spoke about this much-awaited reunion: "I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie." "It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life," he added.

 

While Jurassic World: Dominion's plot remains a mystery, we do know that dinosaurs are now a regular part of human civilization after being released onto the mainland by Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) at the end of the previous film--Fallen Kingdom. 

 

Talking about casting, Dominion, which features the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who restarted its production over the summer in the UK, after a multi-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

ALSO READ: Jeff Goldblum on shooting for Jurassic Park Dominion during a Pandemic: We're going to be very safe

Credits :SyFy Wire

