Jurassic World Dominion Review: Chris Pratt's movie 'bites off more than it can chew' in glutted conclusion

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill

Jurassic World Dominion Director: Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion Stars: 2.5/5

"Can humans and dinosaurs co-exist?" That's the sole question Jurassic World Dominion banks on, for one last hurrah to milk the nostalgic treasure bestowed upon it by Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic Jurassic Park. With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as raptor trainer Owen Grady and former Jurassic World park manager Claire Dearing, the third instalment brings back the beloved franchise's OG trio - Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcom. But does the movie deliver a dino-level finale? Let's find out!

With two parallel storylines colliding at Biosyn Genetics, a corporate dinosaur facility with evil intentions of an impending ecological disaster, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, dinosaurs live amongst humans, amidst which a young Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a cloned human, is kidnapped by Biosyn Genetics CEO Dr. Lewis Dodgson's (Campbell Scott) goonies because she's "a valuable intellectual property." Her adoptive parents Owen and Claire embark on a globe-trotting adventure fighting deadly dinosaurs and cunning humans to save Maisie, who herself is curious about her mysterious origins and family history. On the other hand, gnarly, humongous locusts become a formidable threat as they wipe out crop fields, slithering towards a global famine.

The locust plague, with ties to Biosyn, triggers a reunion between almost lovers Ellie and Alan, alongside Ian, who has insider access to the evil corporation. As you'd expect, the past and present ultimately collide to disentangle the mess caused by Biosyn while the dinosaurs get hunkier, looking nastier than ever imagined. In Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg masterfully interweaved the horrific dino threat with emotionally-adept characters. However, in Jurassic World Dominion, Colin Trevorrow fails to capitalise on either. The dinosaurs, who deserve to be the ideal tourist attraction play second fiddle to an overstuffed plot with many a thrills, but at the expense of a soul.

When it comes to the performances in Jurassic World Dominion, it's the OG trio who instil some much-needed life to a chaos-driven storyline, especially Jeff Goldblum, who delivers with his dry humour remarks and continues to be the scene-stealer. Even Laura and Sam bring have their likeable chemistry intact, but Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's coupling, in tandem with their close up shots, feel distorted through and through. The duo tries their earnestness at making you root for Owen and Claire, but the character development is close to nothingness. At no point do they come out as the hero of what is supposed to be their story! Similarly, Isabella Sermon falls victim to a lacklustre motif while Campbell Scott's dodgy Steve Jobs-esque villain is laughable. So is BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu while Dichen Lachman as dinosaur smuggler Soyona Santos is caricaturish to a t. Surprisingly, it's the franchise newcomers Kayla Watts as DeWanda Wise, a Han Solo-rescue pilot, and Ramsay Cole as Mamoudou Athie, Biosyn Head of Communications, who light a spark of curiosity with their interesting characters.

With a cash cow in their hands, Jurassic World Dominion writers Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly take for granted the loyal fanbase that the Jurassic Park franchise continues to thrive on. Taking blatant inspiration from other leasing franchise players like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, James Bond, and countless others, the movie feels more like an action-thriller than a gripping sci-fi movie about dinosaurs. Moreover, the plot gets overindulgent on the nostalgia factor, which could distance new fans while OG fans will continue to show their allegiance. It's the complete opposite of what Spider-Man: No Way Home delightfully gifted to its fans, relying more on fan service rather than a justified past-meets-present narrative. Nevertheless, don't be surprised if Jurassic World Dominion ends up being a blockbuster!

Giving credit where credit is due, when it comes to the action sequences in Jurassic World Dominion, it's the bombastic adventure in Malta that's a true "edge of your seat" highlight as Owen and Claire race to the finish line in motorcycles and pickup trucks whilst battling dreadful dinosaurs and awful humans. It's here when you actually witness the ill-effects of a probable co-existence between humans and dinosaurs, with the latter paraded to the former's whims and fancies in the shape of a ruthless black market set-up. There are several such sequences, but the momentum doesn't last very long and the chaotic plot is solely to blame. Never does it actually dig deep into the "co-existence" factor as promised in the previous instalments. While the CGI dinosaurs are more artfully encaptured this time around, something to marvel at even, with T-Rex and Giganotosaurus, an even bigger carnivorous threat, the promised duel is underwhelming at best.

In finality, Jurassic World Dominion equates to an uninspired 'extinct' conclusion to a legendary franchise. "Life finds a way." Jurassic World Dominion, unfortunately, doesn't!