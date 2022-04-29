Jurassic World Dominion Trailer: Chris Pratt faces Giganotosaurus with help from OGs Laura Dern & Sam Neill

A new trailer of Jurassic World Dominion was released recently and it gives a bigger glimpse of the scary Giganotosaurus. The new promo promises everything exciting for fans including a glimpse of the franchise's OGs Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. The stunning visual effects also tease some big confrontational scenes between humans and the dinosaurs, thus promising that the film will be an adventurous ride.

The new trailer also seems to showcase scenes that have callbacks to the original film, especially the one where Goldblum’s Malcolm is seen swinging a tree branch. The trailer opens with Grady (Chris Pratt) realising his bond with Blue, the raptor he’s built may have changed after Blue seemingly has a baby, that gets kidnapped by humans. A distrustful Blue then turns on Grady, who sets out to get the baby raptor back. In the trailer, we also see Grady at one point telling Neill, Dern and Goldblum's characters that. he could use their "expertise."

Check out the new trailer here:

Towards the end of the trailer, there's a big tease of a showdown between Giganotosaurus, a theropod that the film's director has described as having a "Joker-like personality" and Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, and the trio of original Jurassic Park movie stars, Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film is the last one in the Jurassic World trilogy which debuted in 2018. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 10, 2022.

