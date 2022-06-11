Jurassic World Dominion Twitter Review: Fans share polarising reactions to Chris Pratt's film

On Friday, fans were ecstatic to witness the conclusion of the Jurassic franchise but things did not go as planned. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion casts Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard who reprised their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the film alongside other OG players Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

The film was already dropping down on the slope as it garnered some negative reviews from the critics as most dubbed it as generic. Fans though were ready to dispel the harsh comments by the critics after watching the movie though on returning from the theatre many were left utterly disappointed. Although the verdict seems to be hanging on the low, some were quick to defend the franchise and took to Twitter to share their positive experience with the nostalgic film.

For those unversed, the film's official synopsis reads, "Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

As for fans on Twitter, the reactions seem to be polarising as fans appear to be splitting into two clear groups. One has great things to say about the film and the other is barely trying to mince their words when it comes to dismissing the film. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through fan reactions to the film.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Jurassic World: Dominion below:

