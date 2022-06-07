Jurassic World Dominion's Jeff Goldblum recalls meeting Princess Diana at Jurassic Park's royal screening

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release soon and the finale in the Jurassic World trilogy is a rather special one given that it brings back the stars from the original Jurassic Park films, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. At the recently held premiere of Jurassic World Dominion, Goldblum recalled attending the royal screening of the first movie from the franchise back in 1993.

Speaking about the UK premiere of the film, the actor recalled meeting Princess Diana during the same who had at the event. "There were, you know, there were a few, with things like this.... I'll tell you, you know, the first one we had, I'm remembering London. We showed it to -- speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee -- we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening", via Entertainment Tonight.

Recalling who all attended the premiere, Goldblum added, "Steven Spielberg was here, Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed we showed them the movie." He further also revealed how he sat next to the Princess of Wales and even shared popcorn with her. He described the royal as a "spectacular lady."

As for Jurassic World Dominion, the film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles who will be reprising their roles after the 2015 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. For the film, director Colin Trevorrow returns after helming the first two films in the franchise. The film is all set to release in India on June 10 in theatres.

